Brokerages Set Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Xperi by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.33. 258,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,370. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

