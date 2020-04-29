Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,745. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

