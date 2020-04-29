Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.35, 1,341,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,127,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Several brokerages have commented on BF.B. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

