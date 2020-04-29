BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.72. 512,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,143. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.