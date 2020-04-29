Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 6,441,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -0.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

