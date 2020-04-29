Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 242,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $774.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

