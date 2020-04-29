Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 7.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80, 242,978 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 324,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

The firm has a market cap of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $774.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

