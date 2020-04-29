Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 6.1% Higher

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.87, 3,623,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,274,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,231 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 752,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

