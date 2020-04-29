Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

