Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.
