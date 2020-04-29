Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

