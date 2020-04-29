CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 1,891,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,521. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 207,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.