CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Up 9.3%

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) shares shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.42, 1,891,117 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,144,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,807,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 207,410 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

