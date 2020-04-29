Card Factory’s (CARD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Card Factory to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

LON:CARD traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 40.45 ($0.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.58. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.