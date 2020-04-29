Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 682,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

