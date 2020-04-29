CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 507,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

