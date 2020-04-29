CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 10.3% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.71, 6,194,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,703,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 550,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

