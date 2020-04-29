Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVCY. TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.