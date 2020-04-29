Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.78-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.Cerner also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60 to $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,521. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.