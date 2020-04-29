CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 1,353.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE GIB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

