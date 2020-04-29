Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

