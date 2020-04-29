Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.55.
NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 672,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,528. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 141,147 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
