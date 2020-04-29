Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.55.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 672,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,528. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 141,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.