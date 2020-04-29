Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

