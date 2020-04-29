Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $6.96, approximately 346,745 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 332,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

