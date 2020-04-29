Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Chiasma stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 483,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,684. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

