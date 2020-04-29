CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Trading Up 6%

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.73, approximately 7,743,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,364,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Paul Donlin acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. Also, CEO Matthew Lambiase acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.