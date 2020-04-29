Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 540,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Andriole acquired 33,300 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman bought 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $105,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 156,295 shares of company stock valued at $225,793. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

