CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (CCCGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.542 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of CCCGY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

