Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 6.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $46,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

