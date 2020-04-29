Citigroup Downgrades The Sage Group (LON:SGE) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 642.27 ($8.45).

The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 615 ($8.09). The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 596.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 700.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

