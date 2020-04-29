Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.28. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. 2,388,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,694. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

