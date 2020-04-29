Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.94. 1,557,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

