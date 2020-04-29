Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0055. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:COA opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $645.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Coats Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

