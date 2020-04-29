Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 7.8%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80, 109,594 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 75,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODA shares. TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 20.53%.

In other news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,143 shares in the company, valued at $336,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,490 shares of company stock valued at $710,693 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

