Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 15,955,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,452,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

