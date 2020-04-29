Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FIX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

