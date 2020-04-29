Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 4,467,701 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,808,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
