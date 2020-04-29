Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 4,467,701 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,808,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 151,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

