Comstock Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,440 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,312% compared to the average daily volume of 102 put options.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

