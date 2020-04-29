Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 10% Higher

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.28, 737,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 525,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

