Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 9.2% Higher

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $16.93, 2,694,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,501,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

