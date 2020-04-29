Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 7,520,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.