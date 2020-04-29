Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. 2,424,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

