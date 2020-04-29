Craig Hallum Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $31.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LPSN. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 823,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

