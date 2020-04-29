Credit Suisse Group Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $140.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $181.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.64.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.49. 613,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

