Credit Suisse Group Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $140.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $181.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.64.
Shares of ODFL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.49. 613,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $151.47.
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
