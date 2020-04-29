Credit Suisse Group Trims Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price to $33.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 183,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 99,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 126,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

