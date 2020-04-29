Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, 2,011,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,397,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.32%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $11,694,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

