Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 414,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 268,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The stock has a market cap of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 226,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 218,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 164,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

