Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (47) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of CCS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.95). 720 shares of the company were exchanged. Crossword Cybersecurity has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.
Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile
