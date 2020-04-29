Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (47) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of CCS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.95). 720 shares of the company were exchanged. Crossword Cybersecurity has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

