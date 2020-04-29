CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -4.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($0.90) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,819. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

