Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 291,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,178. Curis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curis by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 302,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,879 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

