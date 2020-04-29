Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.41 ($45.83).

Shares of DAI stock traded up €1.09 ($1.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €30.41 ($35.36). The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a twelve month high of €59.26 ($68.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.13 and its 200 day moving average is €42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

